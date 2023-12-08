The Houston Rockets (9-9), on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET, will try to end an eight-game road losing skid at the Denver Nuggets (14-8).

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and Space City Home Network

ALT and Space City Home Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 114 points per game (15th in the league) while giving up 110.5 per outing (sixth in the NBA). They have a +77 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Rockets' +57 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.1 points per game (26th in NBA) while allowing 106.9 per contest (second in league).

These teams rack up 224.1 points per game between them, 4.6 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 217.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Denver has compiled an 8-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Rockets and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +30000 +8000 - Nuggets +425 +240 -

