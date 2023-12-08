On Friday, December 8, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (12-6) take on the Houston Rockets (8-7) at 9:00 PM ET .

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV:

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Rockets Games

Rockets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Alperen Sengun gives the Rockets 20.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Rockets are receiving 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game from Fred VanVleet this year.

The Rockets are receiving 19.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Jalen Green this season.

Jabari Smith Jr. gives the Rockets 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks gives the Rockets 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic averages 28.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest, shooting 56.8% from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 16.9 points, 7.8 boards and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Aaron Gordon posts 13.1 points, 3.8 assists and 7.2 boards per game.

Reggie Jackson posts 12.8 points, 2.6 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 50.3% from the floor and 40.6% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope puts up 11.2 points, 2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1.6 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Nuggets Rockets 113.1 Points Avg. 110 108.9 Points Allowed Avg. 105.5 49% Field Goal % 46.9% 36.2% Three Point % 35.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.