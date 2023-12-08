Rockets vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (9-9) are 8.5-point underdogs as they try to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (14-8) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and Space City Home Network. The matchup has an over/under of 219.5 points.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and Space City Home Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|219.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston has combined with its opponent to score more than 219.5 points in six of 18 games this season.
- The average total for Houston's games this season is 216.9 points, 2.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Houston has a 13-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (40%) in those games.
- Houston has played as an underdog of +280 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 26.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Rockets Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Rockets Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
Rockets vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 219.5
|% of Games Over 219.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|12
|54.5%
|114
|224.1
|110.5
|217.4
|223.5
|Rockets
|6
|33.3%
|110.1
|224.1
|106.9
|217.4
|220.8
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Rockets have gone over the total three times.
- Against the spread, Houston has been better at home (9-1-0) than away (4-4-0).
- The Rockets put up an average of 110.1 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 110.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 110.5 points, Houston is 6-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|13-5
|1-0
|6-12
|Nuggets
|8-14
|2-3
|10-12
Rockets vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Rockets
|Nuggets
|110.1
|114
|26
|15
|6-2
|8-10
|4-4
|14-4
|106.9
|110.5
|2
|6
|10-2
|4-8
|8-4
|9-3
