The Houston Rockets (9-9) are 8.5-point underdogs as they try to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (14-8) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and Space City Home Network. The matchup has an over/under of 219.5 points.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ALT and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -8.5 219.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

  • Houston has combined with its opponent to score more than 219.5 points in six of 18 games this season.
  • The average total for Houston's games this season is 216.9 points, 2.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Houston has a 13-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (40%) in those games.
  • Houston has played as an underdog of +280 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 26.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rockets vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 12 54.5% 114 224.1 110.5 217.4 223.5
Rockets 6 33.3% 110.1 224.1 106.9 217.4 220.8

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

  • Houston has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Rockets have gone over the total three times.
  • Against the spread, Houston has been better at home (9-1-0) than away (4-4-0).
  • The Rockets put up an average of 110.1 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 110.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 110.5 points, Houston is 6-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Rockets and Nuggets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Rockets 13-5 1-0 6-12
Nuggets 8-14 2-3 10-12

Rockets vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Rockets Nuggets
110.1
Points Scored (PG)
 114
26
NBA Rank (PPG)
 15
6-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 8-10
4-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 14-4
106.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.5
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
10-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 4-8
8-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 9-3

