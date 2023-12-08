Rockets vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - December 8
The Houston Rockets (9-9) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Denver Nuggets (14-8) at Ball Arena on Friday, December 8 at 9:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Rockets won their last outing 110-101 against the Thunder on Wednesday. Dillon Brooks' team-leading 23 points paced the Rockets in the victory.
Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Victor Oladipo
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Amen Thompson
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|6.3
|2.8
|1.5
|Jock Landale
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
|1.8
|1.8
|0.6
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and Space City Home Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.