The Houston Rockets (9-9) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Denver Nuggets (14-8) at Ball Arena on Friday, December 8 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Rockets won their last outing 110-101 against the Thunder on Wednesday. Dillon Brooks' team-leading 23 points paced the Rockets in the victory.

Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Amen Thompson SF Out Ankle 6.3 2.8 1.5 Jock Landale C Questionable Illness 1.8 1.8 0.6

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and Space City Home Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

