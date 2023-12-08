The Houston Rockets (9-9) will visit the Denver Nuggets (14-8) after losing eight straight road games.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets have shot at a 47% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

This season, Houston has a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 25th.

The Rockets' 110.1 points per game are just 0.4 fewer points than the 110.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.5 points, Houston is 4-4.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets score more points per game at home (111.7) than on the road (108), and also concede fewer points at home (98.8) than away (117).

At home Houston is giving up 98.8 points per game, 18.2 fewer points than it is on the road (117).

The Rockets pick up 2.1 fewer assists per game at home (25.4) than on the road (27.5).

Rockets Injuries