Player props are listed for Nikola Jokic and Alperen Sengun, among others, when the Denver Nuggets host the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and Space City Home Network

ALT and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +126)

The 22.5-point over/under for Sengun on Friday is 1.5 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of nine is lower than his over/under on Friday (8.5).

Sengun's assist average -- 5.6 -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (5.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -147) 8.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -141)

Fred VanVleet's 16.2 points per game average is 0.3 less than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (4.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (3.5).

VanVleet has averaged 9.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday (8.5).

VanVleet's 3.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -149) 2.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: +144)

Jalen Green is posting 18.8 points per game, 0.3 higher than Friday's prop total.

He has pulled down 4.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Green averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than Friday's prop bet (2.5).

He 2.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: -159) 1.5 (Over: +144)

Jokic's 28.6 points per game average is 0.9 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He has pulled down 12.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Friday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -147) 8.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -141)

The 16.5-point total set for Michael Porter Jr. on Friday is 1.0 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 8.1 is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Friday (7.5).

He drains three three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

