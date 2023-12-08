Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Throckmorton County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Throckmorton County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Throckmorton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Electra High School at Woodson
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Woodson, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
