The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) will try to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Butler vs. Cal Betting Trends

Butler has compiled a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this season.

Cal has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this season, six out of the Golden Bears' eight games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), Butler is 73rd in the country. It is far higher than that, 58th, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +30000, Butler has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Cal Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Cal, based on its national championship odds (+100000), ranks significantly better (95th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (148th).

Cal has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

