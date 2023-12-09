There are two games featuring a CUSA team on Saturday in college basketball action.

CUSA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters at Arkansas State Red Wolves 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Portland Pilots at UTEP Miners 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

