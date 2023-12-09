How to Watch Houston Christian vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) travel to face the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-2) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Houston Christian vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Houston Christian Stats Insights
- The Huskies' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have given up to their opponents (41.2%).
- Houston Christian has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 145th.
- The Huskies score an average of 72 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 68.4 the Longhorns give up.
- When it scores more than 68.4 points, Houston Christian is 1-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Houston Christian averaged 86.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.5.
- In 2022-23, the Huskies allowed 3.8 fewer points per game at home (81) than on the road (84.8).
- At home, Houston Christian knocked down 8.9 triples per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (7.7). Houston Christian's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.9%) than away (33.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ TCU
|L 101-64
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Rice
|L 65-56
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|Southwestern Adventist
|W 95-58
|Sharp Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|12/16/2023
|Champion Christian
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
|12/19/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.