Houston Christian vs. Texas December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Houston Christian Huskies (0-4) face the Texas Longhorns (4-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Moody Center. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and be available via LHN.
Houston Christian vs. Texas Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: LHN
Houston Christian Top Players (2022-23)
- Bonke Maring: 13 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Maks Klanjscek: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Brycen Long: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrew King: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Hofman: 6.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Texas Players to Watch
- Dillon Mitchell: 11.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Max Abmas: 13.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyrese Hunter: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brock Cunningham: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kadin Shedrick: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
Houston Christian vs. Texas Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Texas Rank
|Texas AVG
|Houston Christian AVG
|Houston Christian Rank
|36th
|78
|Points Scored
|77.6
|43rd
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|83.1
|361st
|183rd
|31.7
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|16th
|16.2
|Assists
|14.8
|56th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|15
|350th
