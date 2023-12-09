How to Watch Houston vs. Jackson State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The No. 3 Houston Cougars (9-0) hope to continue a nine-game winning run when they host the Jackson State Tigers (2-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fertitta Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Houston vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Kansas State vs LSU (1:30 PM ET | December 9)
- Houston Christian vs Texas (3:00 PM ET | December 9)
- TCU vs Clemson (4:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Drexel vs West Virginia (4:00 PM ET | December 9)
Houston Stats Insights
- The Cougars make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- Houston is 3-0 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 216th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 37th.
- The Cougars put up 6.5 fewer points per game (75) than the Tigers give up (81.5).
- Houston has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 81.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Houston posted 1.7 more points per game (77.3) than it did in road games (75.6).
- Defensively the Cougars played better in home games last season, ceding 54.4 points per game, compared to 60.9 when playing on the road.
- Houston made 7.9 treys per game with a 34% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.8, 39.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Montana
|W 79-44
|Fertitta Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Xavier
|W 66-60
|Cintas Center
|12/6/2023
|Rice
|W 75-39
|Fertitta Center
|12/9/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Toyota Center
|12/21/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Fertitta Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.