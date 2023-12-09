The No. 3 Houston Cougars (9-0) hope to continue a nine-game winning run when they host the Jackson State Tigers (2-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fertitta Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Houston vs. Jackson State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Houston Stats Insights

  • The Cougars make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
  • Houston is 3-0 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 216th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 37th.
  • The Cougars put up 6.5 fewer points per game (75) than the Tigers give up (81.5).
  • Houston has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 81.5 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Houston posted 1.7 more points per game (77.3) than it did in road games (75.6).
  • Defensively the Cougars played better in home games last season, ceding 54.4 points per game, compared to 60.9 when playing on the road.
  • Houston made 7.9 treys per game with a 34% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.8, 39.3%).

Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Montana W 79-44 Fertitta Center
12/1/2023 @ Xavier W 66-60 Cintas Center
12/6/2023 Rice W 75-39 Fertitta Center
12/9/2023 Jackson State - Fertitta Center
12/16/2023 Texas A&M - Toyota Center
12/21/2023 Texas State - Fertitta Center

