The No. 3 Houston Cougars (9-0) hope to continue a nine-game winning run when they host the Jackson State Tigers (2-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fertitta Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Houston vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

Houston is 3-0 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Tigers are the 216th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 37th.

The Cougars put up 6.5 fewer points per game (75) than the Tigers give up (81.5).

Houston has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 81.5 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Houston posted 1.7 more points per game (77.3) than it did in road games (75.6).

Defensively the Cougars played better in home games last season, ceding 54.4 points per game, compared to 60.9 when playing on the road.

Houston made 7.9 treys per game with a 34% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.8, 39.3%).

