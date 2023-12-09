Houston vs. Jackson State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Houston Cougars (9-0) will try to build on a nine-game winning streak when hosting the Jackson State Tigers (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Jackson State matchup.
Houston vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Houston vs. Jackson State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Jackson State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-33.5)
|132.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Houston (-33.5)
|132.5
|-
|-
Houston vs. Jackson State Betting Trends
- Houston has covered five times in nine games with a spread this season.
- So far this season, just one of the Cougars games has hit the over.
- Jackson State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- In the Tigers' eight chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1600
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1600), Houston is sixth-best in the country. It is one spot higher than that, fifth-best, according to computer rankings.
- With odds of +1600, Houston has been given a 5.9% chance of winning the national championship.
