Saturday's game features the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-5) matching up at McDermott Center (on December 9) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-72 win for Northern Arizona, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The game has no line set.

Incarnate Word vs. Northern Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: McDermott Center

Incarnate Word vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 76, Incarnate Word 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Incarnate Word vs. Northern Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Arizona (-4.2)

Northern Arizona (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 147.8

Incarnate Word has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Northern Arizona, who is 6-3-0 ATS. The Cardinals are 5-2-0 and the Lumberjacks are 2-7-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a -11 scoring differential, falling short by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 78.1 points per game to rank 121st in college basketball and are allowing 79.5 per contest to rank 329th in college basketball.

Incarnate Word is 87th in the country at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.3 its opponents average.

Incarnate Word makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents (7).

The Cardinals score 91.7 points per 100 possessions (244th in college basketball), while giving up 93.3 points per 100 possessions (263rd in college basketball).

Incarnate Word has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 15.8 per game (356th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.6 (228th in college basketball).

