The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-5) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at McDermott Center. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 151.5 points.

Incarnate Word vs. Northern Arizona Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: McDermott Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Arizona -3.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Incarnate Word has played four games this season that have gone over 151.5 combined points scored.

Incarnate Word's average game total this season has been 157.6, 6.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Incarnate Word is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

Incarnate Word has been victorious in two of the five contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Cardinals have a record of 1-5 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Incarnate Word has a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Incarnate Word vs. Northern Arizona Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Arizona 1 11.1% 65.6 143.7 73.8 153.3 144.6 Incarnate Word 4 57.1% 78.1 143.7 79.5 153.3 147.2

Additional Incarnate Word Insights & Trends

The Cardinals score an average of 78.1 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 73.8 the Lumberjacks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 73.8 points, Incarnate Word is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Incarnate Word vs. Northern Arizona Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Arizona 6-3-0 2-0 2-7-0 Incarnate Word 3-4-0 2-3 5-2-0

Incarnate Word vs. Northern Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Arizona Incarnate Word 6-8 Home Record 7-7 3-13 Away Record 3-12 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 10-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 78.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

