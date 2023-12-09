Jason Robertson will be among those in action Saturday when his Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center. Looking to wager on Robertson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jason Robertson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:03 per game on the ice, is -4.

In six of 25 games this year Robertson has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Robertson has a point in 17 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points six times.

Robertson has had an assist in a game 14 times this year over 25 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Robertson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 62.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 45.5% chance of Robertson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 63 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +23.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 25 Games 11 24 Points 8 8 Goals 5 16 Assists 3

