On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars clash with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Roope Hintz going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Hintz stats and insights

Hintz has scored in eight of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has scored one goal versus the Golden Knights this season in two games (three shots).

On the power play, Hintz has accumulated four goals and three assists.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 17.2% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 63 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Capitals 2 2 0 17:28 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 13:54 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:09 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:42 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 3 1 2 17:22 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:09 Home L 6-3

Stars vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

