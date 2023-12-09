The Missouri State Bears (6-3) look to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sam Houston vs. Missouri State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Sam Houston Stats Insights

  • The Bearkats are shooting 41.3% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 39.1% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
  • Sam Houston is 3-1 when it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.
  • The Bearkats are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 203rd.
  • The Bearkats put up an average of 75.2 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 69 the Bears allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 69 points, Sam Houston is 4-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Sam Houston scored 79.8 points per game at home last season, and 65.3 on the road.
  • At home, the Bearkats allowed 53.2 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 64.2.
  • Beyond the arc, Sam Houston sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.5%) than at home (39.5%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Paul Quinn W 78-61 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ Arizona State L 78-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/3/2023 Lamar W 90-70 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena
12/12/2023 UL Monroe - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/15/2023 Texas State - Bernard Johnson Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.