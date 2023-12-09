The Missouri State Bears (6-3) look to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Sam Houston vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sam Houston Stats Insights

The Bearkats are shooting 41.3% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 39.1% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Sam Houston is 3-1 when it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.

The Bearkats are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 203rd.

The Bearkats put up an average of 75.2 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 69 the Bears allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 69 points, Sam Houston is 4-2.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Sam Houston scored 79.8 points per game at home last season, and 65.3 on the road.

At home, the Bearkats allowed 53.2 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 64.2.

Beyond the arc, Sam Houston sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.5%) than at home (39.5%) as well.

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule