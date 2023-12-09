How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Missouri State Bears (6-3) look to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Sam Houston vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Sam Houston Stats Insights
- The Bearkats are shooting 41.3% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 39.1% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
- Sam Houston is 3-1 when it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.
- The Bearkats are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 203rd.
- The Bearkats put up an average of 75.2 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 69 the Bears allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 69 points, Sam Houston is 4-2.
Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Sam Houston scored 79.8 points per game at home last season, and 65.3 on the road.
- At home, the Bearkats allowed 53.2 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 64.2.
- Beyond the arc, Sam Houston sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.5%) than at home (39.5%) as well.
Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Paul Quinn
|W 78-61
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Arizona State
|L 78-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/3/2023
|Lamar
|W 90-70
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/12/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/15/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
