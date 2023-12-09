The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) will meet the Missouri State Bears (5-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Missouri State Game Information

Sam Houston Players to Watch

Donovan Clay: 14.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Matthew Lee: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Alston Mason: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK N.J. Benson: 8.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

8.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Chance Moore: 11.6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Missouri State Players to Watch

Sam Houston vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison

Missouri State Rank Missouri State AVG Sam Houston AVG Sam Houston Rank 189th 74.7 Points Scored 75.1 181st 80th 65.3 Points Allowed 72.3 207th 60th 37.3 Rebounds 33.9 163rd 244th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 10.3 105th 64th 9 3pt Made 8.1 126th 93rd 15 Assists 14.6 109th 303rd 14 Turnovers 13.1 254th

