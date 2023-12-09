The Missouri State Bears (6-3) are 6.5-point favorites as they try to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 144.5 in the matchup.

Sam Houston vs. Missouri State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Great Southern Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri State -6.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bearkats Betting Records & Stats

Sam Houston has played five games this season that have had more than 144.5 combined points scored.

Sam Houston's average game total this season has been 147.9, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Sam Houston is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

Sam Houston has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Bearkats have been at least a +230 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sam Houston has a 30.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Sam Houston vs. Missouri State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri State 5 55.6% 74.2 149.4 69 141.7 139.9 Sam Houston 5 62.5% 75.2 149.4 72.7 141.7 138.3

Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends

The Bearkats average 6.2 more points per game (75.2) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (69).

Sam Houston has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 4-2 overall record in games it scores more than 69 points.

Sam Houston vs. Missouri State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri State 5-4-0 1-1 5-4-0 Sam Houston 5-3-0 1-2 7-1-0

Sam Houston vs. Missouri State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri State Sam Houston 10-4 Home Record 12-1 5-8 Away Record 11-6 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

