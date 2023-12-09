Saturday's contest that pits the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-4) against the Wyoming Cowboys (5-3) at Arena-Auditorium has a projected final score of 75-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SFA, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 4:00 PM on December 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

SFA vs. Wyoming Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Arena-Auditorium

SFA vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 75, Wyoming 69

Spread & Total Prediction for SFA vs. Wyoming

Computer Predicted Spread: SFA (-5.7)

SFA (-5.7) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

Wyoming is 2-3-0 against the spread this season compared to SFA's 4-4-0 ATS record. The Cowboys have hit the over in two games, while 'Jacks games have gone over four times.

SFA Performance Insights

The 'Jacks outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game (posting 75.0 points per game, 170th in college basketball, and allowing 69.6 per contest, 146th in college basketball) and have a +49 scoring differential.

SFA wins the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. It collects 33.8 rebounds per game, 163rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.7.

SFA makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (250th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

SFA has committed 17.8 turnovers per game (363rd in college basketball), 1.2 more than the 16.6 it forces (ninth in college basketball).

