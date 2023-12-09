Joe Pavelski and Jack Eichel are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights square off at American Airlines Center on Saturday (at 4:00 PM ET).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Pavelski, who has 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) and plays an average of 16:14 per game.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Dec. 7 0 1 1 2 at Panthers Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 2 1 2 3 4 at Flames Nov. 30 0 1 1 0

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Jason Robertson has accumulated 24 points (one per game), scoring eight goals and adding 16 assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Dec. 7 0 2 2 1 at Panthers Dec. 6 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Dec. 2 2 0 2 3 at Flames Nov. 30 0 1 1 0

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Roope Hintz has scored 10 goals and added 12 assists through 24 games for Dallas.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Dec. 7 2 0 2 4 at Panthers Dec. 6 0 0 0 0 at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Lightning Dec. 2 0 2 2 2 at Flames Nov. 30 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Eichel drives the offense for Vegas with 30 points (1.1 per game), with 12 goals and 18 assists in 27 games (playing 20:26 per game).

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 6 1 1 2 6 vs. Blues Dec. 4 1 0 1 7 vs. Capitals Dec. 2 1 2 3 3 at Canucks Nov. 30 1 2 3 6 at Oilers Nov. 28 0 1 1 2

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

William Karlsson has helped lead the attack for Vegas this season with 12 goals and 13 assists.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 6 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Dec. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 2 0 1 1 4 at Canucks Nov. 30 1 0 1 2 at Oilers Nov. 28 0 0 0 3

