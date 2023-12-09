The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning run when they visit the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Tigers have won eight games in a row.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX Sports Networks

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs make 53.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.2 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

In games TCU shoots better than 40.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Horned Frogs are the 73rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 127th.

The Horned Frogs score 23.2 more points per game (91.7) than the Tigers allow (68.5).

TCU is 7-0 when scoring more than 68.5 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU put up 77.9 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs allowed 63.5 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 76.3.

In terms of three-point shooting, TCU fared better in home games last year, draining 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage in away games.

