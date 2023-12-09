Two streaking squads square off when the TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) visit the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Horned Frogs are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, winners of eight in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

This season, the Horned Frogs have a 53.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.2% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.

TCU has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 127th.

The Horned Frogs record 23.2 more points per game (91.7) than the Tigers allow (68.5).

When TCU puts up more than 68.5 points, it is 7-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU put up 77.9 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs allowed 63.5 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 76.3.

At home, TCU averaged 0.4 more threes per game (5.4) than when playing on the road (5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to in road games (28.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Upcoming Schedule