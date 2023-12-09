The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) will look to build on a seven-game winning run when they visit the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Tigers have won eight games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs make 53.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.2 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

In games TCU shoots better than 40.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Horned Frogs are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 127th.

The Horned Frogs average 23.2 more points per game (91.7) than the Tigers give up (68.5).

TCU is 7-0 when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU put up 77.9 points per game last season at home, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged away from home (72.4).

The Horned Frogs gave up 63.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (76.3).

TCU averaged 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Upcoming Schedule