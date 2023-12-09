How to Watch TCU vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Two streaking squads square off when the TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) visit the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Horned Frogs are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, who have won eight in a row.
TCU vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
TCU Stats Insights
- This season, the Horned Frogs have a 53.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.2% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
- In games TCU shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Tigers are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Horned Frogs sit at 72nd.
- The 91.7 points per game the Horned Frogs record are 23.2 more points than the Tigers allow (68.5).
- TCU has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 68.5 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- TCU averaged 77.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
- The Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.3 on the road.
- When playing at home, TCU drained 0.4 more threes per game (5.4) than when playing on the road (5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to away from home (28.5%).
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 93-74
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 101-64
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgetown
|W 84-83
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
