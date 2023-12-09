Two streaking squads square off when the TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) visit the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Horned Frogs are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, who have won eight in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

This season, the Horned Frogs have a 53.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.2% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.

In games TCU shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Tigers are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Horned Frogs sit at 72nd.

The 91.7 points per game the Horned Frogs record are 23.2 more points than the Tigers allow (68.5).

TCU has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 68.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU averaged 77.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.

The Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.3 on the road.

When playing at home, TCU drained 0.4 more threes per game (5.4) than when playing on the road (5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to away from home (28.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Upcoming Schedule