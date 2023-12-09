Saturday's contest that pits the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-5) against the Omaha Mavericks (5-5) at American Bank Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-71 in favor of Texas A&M-CC. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on December 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-CC vs. Omaha Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas Venue: American Bank Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M-CC vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 72, Omaha 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-CC vs. Omaha

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M-CC (-1.6)

Texas A&M-CC (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 142.9

Texas A&M-CC's record against the spread this season is 3-2-0, while Omaha's is 4-1-0. The Islanders are 1-4-0 and the Mavericks are 3-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

The Islanders outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game (scoring 76.4 points per game to rank 144th in college basketball while giving up 69.5 per outing to rank 144th in college basketball) and have a +55 scoring differential overall.

Texas A&M-CC pulls down 38.1 rebounds per game (36th in college basketball) while allowing 29.9 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.2 boards per game.

Texas A&M-CC connects on 5.9 three-pointers per game (298th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 29.6% from deep while its opponents hit 29.7% from long range.

The Islanders rank 238th in college basketball with 91.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 56th in college basketball defensively with 83.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Texas A&M-CC has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (307th in college basketball action), 2.3 fewer than the 16.1 it forces on average (16th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.