How to Watch Texas A&M-CC vs. Omaha on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Omaha Mavericks (5-5) will try to end a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at American Bank Center, airing at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- Houston Christian vs Texas (3:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Northwestern State vs Southern Miss (3:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Northern Arizona vs Incarnate Word (4:00 PM ET | December 9)
Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights
- The Islanders make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- Texas A&M-CC has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Islanders are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks sit at 303rd.
- The Islanders put up 6.8 more points per game (76.4) than the Mavericks allow (69.6).
- When Texas A&M-CC totals more than 69.6 points, it is 2-2.
Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Texas A&M-CC performed better in home games last year, putting up 87.9 points per game, compared to 72.7 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, the Islanders gave up 71.4 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 74.9.
- In home games, Texas A&M-CC averaged 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.7) than on the road (6.9). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (41.3%) compared to on the road (31.5%).
Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|LIU
|L 83-68
|Truist Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ UTEP
|W 67-63
|Don Haskins Center
|12/6/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|L 76-74
|American Bank Center
|12/9/2023
|Omaha
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/15/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|Texas Lutheran
|-
|American Bank Center
