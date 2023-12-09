Texas A&M-CC vs. Omaha December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Omaha Mavericks (3-4) will face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at American Bank Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Omaha Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch
- Garry Clark: 7.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Lance Amir-Paul: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dian Wright-Forde: 10.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Owen Dease: 8.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dayne Prim: 5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Omaha Players to Watch
Texas A&M-CC vs. Omaha Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M-CC Rank
|Texas A&M-CC AVG
|Omaha AVG
|Omaha Rank
|125th
|78.3
|Points Scored
|71.4
|246th
|154th
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|68.9
|138th
|34th
|38.8
|Rebounds
|28
|334th
|14th
|13.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|296th
|264th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|6.7
|239th
|58th
|16.5
|Assists
|10.4
|318th
|273rd
|13.5
|Turnovers
|10.7
|94th
