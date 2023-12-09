The UTEP Miners (5-2) face the Oregon Ducks (4-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. This contest will start at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UTEP vs. Oregon Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UTEP Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTEP Players to Watch

Jermaine Couisnard: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Keeshawn Barthelemy: 11.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kwame Evans Jr.: 6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Kario Oquendo: 9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK Brennan Rigsby: 8.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon Players to Watch

Couisnard: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Barthelemy: 11.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Evans: 6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Oquendo: 9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK Rigsby: 8.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTEP vs. Oregon Stat Comparison

Oregon Rank Oregon AVG UTEP AVG UTEP Rank 74th 81.5 Points Scored 83.4 49th 230th 73.3 Points Allowed 69.1 146th 89th 36 Rebounds 34 154th 140th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 9.4 163rd 129th 8 3pt Made 5.4 320th 133rd 14.2 Assists 18 25th 24th 8.8 Turnovers 13.3 264th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.