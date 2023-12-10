Want to know which basketball team is on top of the AAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

1. North Texas

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-2

9-1 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th

226th Last Game: W 84-50 vs Alcorn State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Louisiana

@ Louisiana Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

2. Rice

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 23-6

5-4 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th

95th Last Game: L 80-72 vs Gonzaga

Next Game

Opponent: Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3. East Carolina

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 22-7

5-3 | 22-7 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th

216th Last Game: W 72-57 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore

Next Game

Opponent: George Mason

George Mason Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

4. Charlotte

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-13

6-4 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd

193rd Last Game: W 69-58 vs Wake Forest

Next Game

Opponent: @ Charleston Southern

@ Charleston Southern Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

5. Tulsa

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 19-12

7-3 | 19-12 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th

129th Last Game: W 72-64 vs Florida

Next Game

Opponent: Texas Southern

Texas Southern Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6. UTSA

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 16-13

5-3 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank: 166th

166th Last Game: W 90-66 vs UTEP

Next Game

Opponent: Houston

Houston Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

7. Temple

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 18-12

4-5 | 18-12 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank: 198th

198th Last Game: W 61-47 vs Pennsylvania

Next Game

Opponent: Delaware

Delaware Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

8. SMU

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 15-14

3-5 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd

82nd Last Game: L 78-76 vs UAPB

Next Game

Opponent: @ Louisiana Tech

@ Louisiana Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

9. South Florida

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-15

7-3 | 16-15 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank: 258th

258th Last Game: W 105-75 vs Gardner-Webb

Next Game

Opponent: NC State

NC State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Memphis

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 12-17

4-6 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 144th

144th Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th

65th Last Game: W 69-67 vs Southern Miss

Next Game

Opponent: Mississippi State

Mississippi State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

11. Tulane

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 10-18

5-4 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 165th

165th Strength of Schedule Rank: 291st

291st Last Game: W 67-52 vs Howard

Next Game

Opponent: Little Rock

Little Rock Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

12. UAB

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 13-15

8-2 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 166th

166th Strength of Schedule Rank: 353rd

353rd Last Game: W 69-54 vs South Carolina State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wagner

@ Wagner Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

13. Wichita State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 5-25

4-6 | 5-25 Overall Rank: 231st

231st Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th

199th Last Game: L 76-56 vs Kansas

Next Game

Opponent: @ Missouri State

@ Missouri State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

14. Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-22

4-4 | 6-22 Overall Rank: 236th

236th Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th

334th Last Game: L 65-62 vs Florida International

Next Game