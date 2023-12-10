Brandin Cooks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys' Week 14 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. All of Cooks' stats can be found below.

Cooks' season stats include 497 yards on 37 receptions (13.4 per catch) and five touchdowns, plus three carries for 23 yards. He has been targeted 52 times.

Brandin Cooks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

No other receivers are on the injury list for the Cowboys.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

Cooks 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 52 37 497 105 5 13.4

Cooks Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 2 22 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 2 17 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 27 0 Week 5 @49ers 4 1 7 0 Week 6 @Chargers 4 4 36 1 Week 8 Rams 4 3 49 1 Week 9 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 10 Giants 10 9 173 1 Week 11 @Panthers 4 3 42 0 Week 12 Commanders 5 4 72 1 Week 13 Seahawks 4 4 45 1

