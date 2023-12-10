Will Brandin Cooks get into the end zone when the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles meet in Week 14 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Brandin Cooks score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Cooks has reeled in 37 passes on 52 targets for 497 yards and five scores, averaging 45.2 yards per game.

Cooks has registered a touchdown catch in five of 11 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 2 22 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 2 17 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 27 0 Week 5 @49ers 4 1 7 0 Week 6 @Chargers 4 4 36 1 Week 8 Rams 4 3 49 1 Week 9 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 10 Giants 10 9 173 1 Week 11 @Panthers 4 3 42 0 Week 12 Commanders 5 4 72 1 Week 13 Seahawks 4 4 45 1

