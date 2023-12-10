The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles are slated to square off in a Week 14 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will CeeDee Lamb score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Lamb will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cowboys vs Eagles Anytime TD Bets

Will CeeDee Lamb score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: -118 (Bet $11.80 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Lamb's 1,182 yards receiving (98.5 per game) are a team high. He has 90 catches (121 targets) plus seven TDs.

In six of 12 games this season, Lamb has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has one rushing touchdown in 12 games.

CeeDee Lamb Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 4 77 0 Week 2 Jets 13 11 143 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 4 53 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 4 36 1 Week 5 @49ers 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Chargers 7 7 117 0 Week 8 Rams 14 12 158 2 Week 9 @Eagles 16 11 191 0 Week 10 Giants 14 11 151 1 Week 11 @Panthers 9 6 38 1 Week 12 Commanders 9 4 53 1 Week 13 Seahawks 17 12 116 1

Rep CeeDee Lamb with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.