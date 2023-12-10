Sportsbooks give the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) a decent chance to keep their four-game winning streak going, as they are favored by 3.5 points in a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. For this game, the over/under has been set at 52 points.

The betting trends and insights for the Cowboys can be found below before they meet the Eagles. The betting trends and insights for the Eagles can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Cowboys.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dallas Moneyline Philadelphia Moneyline BetMGM Cowboys (-3.5) 52 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Cowboys (-3.5) 51.5 -184 +154 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 14 Odds

Dallas vs. Philadelphia Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: NBC

Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Insights

Dallas' ATS record is 8-4-0 this season.

The Cowboys' ATS record as 3.5-point favorites or more is 6-2.

Dallas games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (66.7%).

Philadelphia's record against the spread in 2023 is 6-3-3.

Of 12 Philadelphia games so far this season, seven have hit the over.

Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Brandin Cooks - - - - 50.5 (-111) - Jake Ferguson - - - - 41.5 (-118) - Michael Gallup - - - - 15.5 (-111) - CeeDee Lamb - - - - 87.5 (-115) - Tony Pollard - - 60.5 (-111) - 22.5 (-110) - Dak Prescott 294.5 (-115) 2.5 (+160) 15.5 (-115) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

