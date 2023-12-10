Dak Prescott will be up against the fourth-worst passing defense in the league when his Dallas Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Prescott has 3,234 yards passing (269.5 per game) and has completed 70.1% of his throws (288-for-411) while tallying 26 TD passes and six picks. Prescott also has rushed for 174 yards on 41 attempts with two touchdowns, tallying 14.5 yards per game.

Prescott vs. the Eagles

Prescott vs the Eagles (since 2021): 4 GP / 313.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

Philadelphia has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of six opposing players this year.

The Eagles have allowed 11 players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Philadelphia has allowed two or more passing touchdowns to eight quarterbacks in 2023.

The Eagles have allowed five opposing players to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

The 260.3 passing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the 29th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Eagles have the No. 31 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 27 this season (2.3 per game).

Dak Prescott Passing Props vs. the Eagles

Passing Yards: 301.5 (-118)

301.5 (-118) Passing TDs: 2.5 (+155)

Prescott Passing Insights

Prescott has topped his passing yards prop total in nine games this season, or 75.0%.

The Cowboys, who are first in NFL play in points scored, have passed 55.8% of the time while running 44.2%.

Prescott's 7.9 yards per attempt rank fourth in the league.

In 11 of 12 games this year, Prescott completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs seven times.

He has 28 total touchdowns this season (75.7% of his team's 37 offensive TDs).

Prescott has attempted 80 passes in the red zone (49.7% of his team's red zone plays).

Dak Prescott Rushing Props vs the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 14.5 (-111)

Prescott Rushing Insights

Prescott has hit the rushing yards over in six of 12 opportunities (50.0%).

Prescott has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has 10 carries in the red zone (12.5% of his team's 80 red zone rushes).

Prescott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 29-for-41 / 299 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 22-for-32 / 331 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 25-for-38 / 189 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 26-for-35 / 404 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 17 YDS / 1 TD at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 29-for-44 / 374 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

