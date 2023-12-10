Will Dak Prescott Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles in Week 14?
The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to play in a Week 14 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Dak Prescott get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.
Cowboys vs Eagles Anytime TD Bets
Will Dak Prescott score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Prescott has racked up 174 rushing yards (14.5 per game) on 41 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Prescott has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of 12).
Dak Prescott Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|13
|24
|143
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|31
|38
|255
|2
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|25
|40
|249
|1
|1
|3
|24
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|28
|34
|261
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|14
|24
|153
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|21
|30
|272
|1
|0
|7
|40
|1
|Week 8
|Rams
|25
|31
|304
|4
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|29
|44
|374
|3
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|26
|35
|404
|4
|1
|2
|17
|1
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|25
|38
|189
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|22
|32
|331
|4
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|29
|41
|299
|3
|0
|7
|23
|0
