Will Jake Ferguson score a touchdown when the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles meet in Week 14 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Ferguson's stat line reveals 46 catches for 498 yards and five scores. He puts up 41.5 yards per game, and has been targeted on 66 occasions.

Ferguson has five games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 7 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 11 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 5 48 0 Week 4 Patriots 7 7 77 0 Week 5 @49ers 3 3 28 0 Week 6 @Chargers 1 1 15 0 Week 8 Rams 4 4 47 1 Week 9 @Eagles 10 7 91 1 Week 10 Giants 7 4 26 1 Week 11 @Panthers 5 3 32 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 1 35 0 Week 13 Seahawks 8 6 77 1

