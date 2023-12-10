The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to meet in a Week 14 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jalen Tolbert find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Tolbert will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cowboys vs Eagles Anytime TD Bets

Will Jalen Tolbert score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Tolbert has put together a 200-yard year on 17 catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on 29 occasions, and averages 20 yards.

Tolbert has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Jalen Tolbert Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 18 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 53 0 Week 8 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Eagles 5 3 49 1 Week 10 Giants 5 2 2 0 Week 11 @Panthers 5 2 12 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 2 49 0 Week 13 Seahawks 1 1 17 0

Rep Jalen Tolbert with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.