With the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), is KaVontae Turpin a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Turpin will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cowboys vs Eagles Anytime TD Bets

Will KaVontae Turpin score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Turpin has totaled 123 yards receiving on 11 catches with three TDs this campaign, averaging 11.2 yards per game.

Turpin has registered a touchdown catch in three of nine games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has one rushing touchdown this year.

KaVontae Turpin Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 3 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 1 1 9 0 Week 4 Patriots 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @49ers 1 1 26 1 Week 8 Rams 2 1 13 0 Week 9 @Eagles 1 1 5 1 Week 11 @Panthers 3 2 10 0 Week 12 Commanders 1 1 34 1 Week 13 Seahawks 3 1 10 0

Rep KaVontae Turpin with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.