When the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles match up in Week 14 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, will Luke Schoonmaker score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Cowboys vs Eagles Anytime TD Bets

Will Luke Schoonmaker score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Schoonmaker has posted 61 yards (on seven catches) with two TDs. He's been targeted 14 times, producing 6.1 yards per game.

Schoonmaker has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Luke Schoonmaker Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Jets 1 1 1 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Patriots 3 0 0 0 Week 5 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 1 1 13 0 Week 9 @Eagles 1 1 0 0 Week 10 Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 2 2 23 1 Week 12 Commanders 2 1 12 0 Week 13 Seahawks 1 1 12 0

