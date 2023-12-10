Will Michael Gallup pay out his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the Dallas Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will Michael Gallup score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Gallup has caught 28 passes on 47 targets for 357 yards and one TD, averaging 29.8 yards per game.

Gallup has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 2 1 10 0 Week 2 Jets 2 1 3 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 6 92 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 5 60 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 2 15 0 Week 6 @Chargers 10 3 24 0 Week 8 Rams 3 2 20 0 Week 9 @Eagles 3 2 19 0 Week 10 Giants 2 2 70 1 Week 11 @Panthers 5 3 31 0 Week 12 Commanders 1 1 13 0 Week 13 Seahawks 1 0 0 0

