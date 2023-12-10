The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-3) take the court against the UConn Huskies (5-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 on ESPN.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Huskies' 77.6 points per game are 22.0 more points than the 55.6 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 55.6 points, UConn is 5-3.

North Carolina has a 6-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.6 points.

The Tar Heels average 68.8 points per game, just three more points than the 65.8 the Huskies allow.

When North Carolina scores more than 65.8 points, it is 4-0.

UConn is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 68.8 points.

The Tar Heels are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (38.1%).

The Huskies' 48.2 shooting percentage from the field is 11 higher than the Tar Heels have conceded.

North Carolina Leaders

Paige Bueckers: 19 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

19 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Aaliyah Edwards: 15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 58.1 FG%

15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 58.1 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49 FG% Nika Muhl: 6.9 PTS, 55 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

6.9 PTS, 55 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) KK Arnold: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 56.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

UConn Leaders

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 FGCU L 65-64 Hertz Arena 11/30/2023 South Carolina L 65-58 Carmichael Arena 12/6/2023 UNC Greensboro W 81-66 Carmichael Arena 12/10/2023 UConn - Mohegan Sun Arena 12/15/2023 Western Carolina - Carmichael Arena 12/19/2023 Oklahoma - Spectrum Center

UConn Schedule