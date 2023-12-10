Sunday's game features the North Texas Mean Green (5-3) and the Fordham Rams (4-5) clashing at Barclays Center (on December 10) at 11:30 AM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-64 victory for North Texas.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Texas vs. Fordham Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Texas vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 71, Fordham 64

Spread & Total Prediction for North Texas vs. Fordham

Computer Predicted Spread: North Texas (-6.9)

North Texas (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

North Texas has gone 5-2-0 against the spread, while Fordham's ATS record this season is 2-5-0. Both the Mean Green and the Rams are 5-2-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Texas Performance Insights

The Mean Green outscore opponents by 11.6 points per game (scoring 69.9 points per game to rank 277th in college basketball while giving up 58.3 per contest to rank fifth in college basketball) and have a +93 scoring differential overall.

The 32.1 rebounds per game North Texas averages rank 230th in the nation, and are 4.8 more than the 27.3 its opponents pull down per outing.

North Texas hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents (5.5). It is shooting 37.5% from deep (52nd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.8%.

The Mean Green rank 150th in college basketball by averaging 96.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 24th in college basketball, allowing 80.4 points per 100 possessions.

North Texas has committed 2.0 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.6 (160th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.6 (88th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.