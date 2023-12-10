The Iowa State Cyclones (7-2) take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Prairie View A&M vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

TV: ESPN+

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

The Panthers' 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Cyclones have allowed to their opponents (37.7%).

Prairie View A&M is 4-1 when it shoots better than 37.7% from the field.

The Cyclones are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 110th.

The Panthers' 74.9 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 59.6 the Cyclones give up to opponents.

Prairie View A&M has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 59.6 points.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Prairie View A&M scored 72.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.6.

At home, the Panthers conceded 64.5 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 71.1.

Prairie View A&M drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.7 per game) than on the road (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than on the road (30.7%).

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule