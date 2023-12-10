When the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles go head to head in Week 14 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, will Rico Dowdle find his way into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Dowdle will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cowboys vs Eagles Anytime TD Bets

Will Rico Dowdle score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Dowdle has piled up 63 carries for 261 yards (21.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Dowdle has also hauled in 11 passes for 76 yards (6.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Dowdle has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

He has made two touchdown catches this year in 12 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Rico Dowdle Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 6 24 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 7 26 0 1 17 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 4 21 0 3 25 1 Week 4 Patriots 3 9 0 1 8 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 3 12 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 5 18 0 2 7 0 Week 9 @Eagles 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Giants 12 79 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 8 23 0 2 -3 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 11 0 1 15 1 Week 13 Seahawks 5 15 0 1 7 0

Rep Rico Dowdle with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.