Sunday's contest at Wisdom Gym has the Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-2) taking on the Tarleton State Texans (2-5) at 3:00 PM ET (on December 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 61-60 win for Incarnate Word, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Texans dropped their last game 59-51 against Northwestern State on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tarleton State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tarleton State vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Incarnate Word 61, Tarleton State 60

Tarleton State Schedule Analysis

On December 2, the Texans picked up their best win of the season, a 72-66 victory over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 289) in our computer rankings.

The Texans have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tarleton State Leaders

Elise Turrubiates: 9.6 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 80.0 3PT% (4-for-5)

9.6 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 80.0 3PT% (4-for-5) Andjela Bigovic: 6.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 36.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

6.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 36.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Teresa Da Silva: 11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.7 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.7 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Lexi Bull: 4.7 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)

4.7 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2) Jakoriah Long: 8.3 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

Tarleton State Performance Insights

The Texans' +35 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.0 points per game (158th in college basketball) while allowing 63.0 per contest (156th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.