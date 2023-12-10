Will Tony Pollard Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles in Week 14?
Will Tony Pollard cash his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the Dallas Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.
Cowboys vs Eagles Anytime TD Bets
Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: -145 (Bet $14.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Pollard has taken 180 attempts for a team-leading 737 rushing yards (61.4 per game) with five touchdowns.
- Pollard also averages 20.7 receiving yards per game, catching 42 passes for 248 yards.
- Pollard has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this year, and has scored in four games.
Tony Pollard Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|14
|70
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|25
|72
|0
|7
|37
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|23
|122
|0
|3
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|11
|47
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|8
|29
|0
|4
|35
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|15
|30
|0
|6
|80
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|12
|53
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|12
|51
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|15
|55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|12
|61
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|13
|79
|1
|6
|24
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|20
|68
|1
|3
|15
|0
