Will Tony Pollard cash his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the Dallas Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Cowboys vs Eagles Anytime TD Bets

Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: -145 (Bet $14.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Pollard has taken 180 attempts for a team-leading 737 rushing yards (61.4 per game) with five touchdowns.

Pollard also averages 20.7 receiving yards per game, catching 42 passes for 248 yards.

Pollard has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this year, and has scored in four games.

Tony Pollard Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 14 70 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Jets 25 72 0 7 37 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 23 122 0 3 -1 0 Week 4 Patriots 11 47 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @49ers 8 29 0 4 35 0 Week 6 @Chargers 15 30 0 6 80 0 Week 8 Rams 12 53 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Eagles 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 10 Giants 15 55 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 12 61 1 4 19 0 Week 12 Commanders 13 79 1 6 24 0 Week 13 Seahawks 20 68 1 3 15 0

