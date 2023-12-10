Who’s the Best Team in the WAC? See our Weekly WAC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the WAC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
WAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Grand Canyon
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 29-1
- Overall Rank: 49th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 124th
- Last Game: W 69-64 vs Liberty
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Portland
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. SFA
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 107th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 93rd
- Last Game: L 78-70 vs Wyoming
Next Game
- Opponent: New Mexico State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Seattle U
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 19-11
- Overall Rank: 123rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th
- Last Game: W 101-46 vs Northwest (WA)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ San Francisco
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. UT Arlington
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Overall Rank: 136th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 132nd
- Last Game: W 74-37 vs UNT Dallas
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas-Dallas
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Tarleton State
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 151st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 313th
- Last Game: W 85-47 vs Sterling (KS)
Next Game
- Opponent: Jacksonville State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Cal Baptist
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 169th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 271st
- Last Game: L 76-55 vs Oregon
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UC Riverside
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Abilene Christian
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Overall Rank: 204th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th
- Last Game: W 120-69 vs Howard Payne
Next Game
- Opponent: UTEP
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Utah Valley
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 218th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th
- Last Game: L 74-71 vs Oregon State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Utah
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
9. Utah Tech
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Overall Rank: 225th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd
- Last Game: L 80-75 vs CSU Northridge
Next Game
- Opponent: North Dakota
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Southern Utah
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 8-21
- Overall Rank: 227th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th
- Last Game: W 82-74 vs Idaho State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northern Arizona
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. UT Rio Grande Valley
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 320th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st
- Last Game: W 76-74 vs Texas A&M-CC
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas A&M-CC
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
